Hyde Park Square development qualifies for the November ballot

Cincinnati voters will decide in November whether to overturn a controversial City Council decision related to a planned hotel and housing development on Hyde Park Square.

Opponents of the project submitted more than 18,300 signatures to put the measure on the ballot, and about 9,200 needed to be confirmed as valid in order to qualify. The Hamilton County Board of Elections told WVXU Monday the group had 13,434 valid signatures.

Voters will decide whether to affirm or reverse City Council's recent decision to grant the project the designation of "Planned Development." That designation allows the project to be taller than the previous zoning allowed, and allows the inclusion of a hotel.

The effort to collect signatures was organized by a group called Save Hyde Park Square. John Zinsser, one of the organizers, says the support has been overwhelming.

"More than 300 people circulated petitions, and they came from 22 neighborhoods around the city," Zinsser said.

According to Cincinnati municipal code, City Council has the option to repeal the ordinance that grants the Planned Development zoning change instead of putting the referendum on the ballot.

"We know we have energy, we know we have volunteers, we know we have passion," Zinsser said. "And I promise you, I promise you, if City Council doesn't repeal there will be a remarkable effort, and it will push this over the line, I think, in November — we will get the votes needed citywide."

Council passed the zoning change with a 7-2 vote, despite significant opposition. Mark Jeffreys is chair of City Council's Equitable Growth and Housing Committee. He told WVXU in a statement he stands by his vote earlier this year: "Regardless of the outcome of the referendum, there is going to be development on this site that adds much needed housing in our city. I still believe that the planned development increases the potential for superior design, but I will work with all stakeholders on the path forward."

The development team includes PLK Communities, The Loring Group, and NorthPointe Group. A statement from the team says they are committed to "building a transformative project that respects the character of the neighborhood and brings much-needed housing to our city."

The team says they support the right of citizens to petition the government:

"We remain committed to our original concept, which we continue to believe offers the best long-term vision for Hyde Park Square. However, our desire is not to stall progress, but to move forward in a way that ultimately serves the growth and vitality of our city. As always, we will continue to engage with the community to find a path forward — together. What that process looks like will be determined in the coming weeks and months."

A spokesperson for the development team declined a request for an interview, and did not respond to a question about whether the team will fund a paid campaign to oppose the ballot measure.

If voters revoke the planned development designation, the developers will still own the property and still plan to build there.

"There will absolutely be development on Hyde Park Square and, as City Council emphasized, it will be done collaboratively and with respect for our shared vision," the statement says.

Mayor Aftab Pureval supports the zoning change to allow the development as planned.

"Our residents are empowered to organize for ballot issues they’re passionate about, and this is how the process is designed to work," Pureval said in a statement. "Regardless of the outcome, we will need to work towards building a neighborhood and a Cincinnati that embraces growth, supports residents, and encourages access for folks of all backgrounds. I’m optimistic that all parties here share those goals."

