A proposed development along Wasson Way in Hyde Park is raising concerns among some neighbors in the area. Hyde Park homebuilder Kenneth French plans to…
Here's a "before and after" look at HGTV's "Urban Oasis" home in Oakley to be given away in a sweepstakes starting Monday, Oct 1.Renovation started last…
On May 19 a yellow house on Grace Avenue in Mt. Lookout met the wrecking ball. The home stood for more than one hundred years. Some neighbors called it…
The Marburg Avenue bridge, which connects Oakley and Hyde Park, re-opens to traffic Saturday afternoon.A ribbon cutting is planned at 3 p.m.The route has…
Hyde Park's Mary Ran Gallery is currently featuring an exhibit of two abstract expressionists, and friends, Jack Meanwell and Paul Chidlaw. Gallery owner…
Two road projects start in Cincinnati Monday. Both are expected to cause some traffic problems.The Marburg Avenue bridge replacement begins Monday. The…
Residents of Hyde Park and Oakley can learn more about a bridge closure that will impact their communities during a public information session Monday…
The former Metro bus driver who hit and killed a man in Hyde Park earlier this year, accepted a plea deal Wednesday morning.Hamilton County Prosecutors…
One of the fall’s most anticipated events is the Hyde Park Art Show, happening October 6 along Edwards and Madison Roads. The event features local and…