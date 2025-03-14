Hyde Park neighbors lawyer up over development plans, UC under DOE investigation, plus more top stories

The Cincinnati Planning Commission voted to approve a zoning change for a proposed redevelopment of Hyde Park Square. Now attorneys for a group of neighbors opposed to the plan are considering a lawsuit if City Council approves the development. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the details of the plan, the objections, and next moves.

Plus, a local fair housing agency gets an 8 p.m. email saying their federal grant is terminated. What the money was used for and how they are moving forward.

And, the University of Cincinnati and Ohio State University are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education. The threat of funding cuts regarding accusations of antisemitism.

