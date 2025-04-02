© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Will City Council approve a major development on Hyde Park Square?

Published April 2, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
People seated in City Council chambers. A yellow sign reads "Save Hyde Park Square."
Becca Costello
People crowded into City Council chambers at Cincinnati City Hall for the March 7 meeting of the Planning Commission.

A major development on Hyde Park Square is awaiting Council approval, but many neighbors are opposed to the plan. Cincinnati City Council will have to decide whether to rezone property for the development to move forward. Neighbors have raised concerns that some of the buildings could be up to 85 feet tall.

Now, legal action may be pending if Council approves the plan.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with lawyers on both sides of this proposal.

Guests:

  • Matthew Fellerhoff, shareholder, Strauss Troy
  • Sean Suder, managing principal, Suder, LLC, founder and lead principal, ZoneCo

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
