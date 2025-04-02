Will City Council approve a major development on Hyde Park Square?

A major development on Hyde Park Square is awaiting Council approval, but many neighbors are opposed to the plan. Cincinnati City Council will have to decide whether to rezone property for the development to move forward. Neighbors have raised concerns that some of the buildings could be up to 85 feet tall.

Now, legal action may be pending if Council approves the plan.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with lawyers on both sides of this proposal.

Guests:

Matthew Fellerhoff, shareholder, Strauss Troy

Sean Suder, managing principal, Suder, LLC, founder and lead principal, ZoneCo

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

