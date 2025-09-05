Analysis: Hyde Park Square development will be a campaign issue, referendum or not

In rapid succession this week, these developments occurred in the long-standing battle over a controversial development project for Hyde Park Square:



The developers rescinded their application for a project many in the neighborhood find odious.

Cincinnati City Council reversed its April zoning change that allowed the developers’ plans to move forward.

The developers promised a scaled-down plan they hope the neighborhood will find more agreeable.

And all of the above make moot a city-wide referendum on the Hyde Park project that was to be on the Nov. 4 ballot.

So, no more Hyde Park Square as a campaign issue in this year’s Cincinnati Council and mayoral elections, right?

Wrong.

This isn’t going away anytime soon. Certainly not before Nov. 4.

And, when the developers submit their new plans to Cincinnati’s planning commission, the fight will flare up again and go on well into 2026.

It won’t be just the folks from Save Hyde Park Square, the neighborhood watchdog group, but from their allies in neighborhoods from one end of the city to the other who fear that developers could come into their neighborhoods and wreak havoc with unwanted development projects.

After all, this Council has a track record when developers come calling at 312 Elm Street. Seven of the nine Council members, all Democrats, voted to approve the zoning change back in April, despite community opposition.

So, no, this issue is not going away.

Steve Goodin, a former Council member and now a candidate of the Charter Committee, said there remains a good deal of resentment in many neighborhoods over how they are treated when a big developer wades into their neighborhoods.

“They seem to be telling the neighborhoods to go pound salt; that they don’t have to consult the people in the neighborhoods to get what they want,’’ Goodin said.

“You had 18,000 people from all over the city sign petitions to put the Hyde Park Square development on the ballot in November; and one developer can come in and knock it off the ballot. There’s something wrong with that.”

There were signs this week Council incumbents who supported the zoning change are getting the message about community engagement.

Council member Mark Jeffreys, one of the Democrats who supported the April zoning change, said Tuesday the city needs to do better.

"It should be pretty clear on any development what the expectation is and how communities are engaged, and what that looks like," Jeffreys said. "And I think that's one of the lessons from this, is we can make it more predictable. I think it's better for all."

For the next two months, there will be plenty of candidates ready and willing to remind the incumbents about including neighborhood folks in development discussions from the get-go.

Who will do the reminding? The five Charter Committee endorsed candidates. Three GOP endorsed candidates. And a host of like-minded independent candidates.

Initial plans for a new design include no hotel, a maximum height of 75 feet (reduced from 85.5 feet), fewer parking spaces, and reduced commercial space on the ground floor.

In a statement this week, Save Hyde Park Square made it clear the sticking point will be the height of the buildings.

Liz Keating was the last Republican to serve on City Council. She lost her seat to Democrat Anna Albi in the Nov. 2023 election and has been working for the Cincinnati Chamber as vice president of governmental affairs.

This year, Keating is attempting a comeback as one of three endorsed Republican Council candidates.

As far as the Hyde Park Square issue is concerned, she is a blank slate, having not been around for any of the decision-making.

“I am not 100% sure on that,’’ Keating said. “I’m meeting with Save Hyde Park Square on Friday. I want to hear all sides before I commit. But there is no question we need more housing in this city,” Keating said. “But we have to do it the right way.”

And that, Keating said, includes neighborhood involvement.

Goodin said that, over the next two months, neighborhood development will be a campaign issue that all candidates — incumbents and challengers alike — will have to address.

“The voters will demand it,’’ Goodin said.

Read more: