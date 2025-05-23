Opposition to Hyde Park Square development submits signatures to put zoning change on the ballot

Opponents of a housing and hotel development project on Hyde Park Square have submitted signatures to put the project on the ballot in November.

Organizers say they submitted more than 18,300 signatures to City Hall Friday. About half — 9,146 — will have to be confirmed as valid in order to qualify for the ballot.

Voters would decide whether to affirm or reverse City Council's recent decision to grant the project the designation of "Planned Development." That designation allows the project to be taller than the previous zoning allowed, and allows the inclusion of a hotel.

The effort to collect signatures was organized by Save Hyde Park Square.

"City Council’s April 23 zone change green-lighted an oversized development that doesn’t fit the scale or character of Hyde Park Square,” said Molly Henning, founding member of Save Hyde Park Square, in a statement. "These projects don’t solve our city’s housing crisis. If voters approve this referendum in November, it will be a mandate for smart, sustainable development that respects our neighborhoods and zoning laws."

If voters revoke the planned development designation, the developers would still own the property and still plan to build there. A representative for the development team declined to comment until after signatures are verified.

The Hamilton County Board of Elections will work to verify each signature to determine if enough are valid to get on the ballot.

