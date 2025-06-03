Hamilton County to study solutions to stalled trains that derail travel

People driving through some Hamilton County communities have complained for years about stalled trains. The federal government has provided some money to look for solutions.

Community Planner Chris Schneider says north-south travel isn't so bad in north central Hamilton County, but east-west travel is.

“I-75 runs north-south through the middle of these communities. You have the Lockland Split, as well as multiple railroads,” he says. “So, transportation, if you live in this area, it’s not super challenging going north to south. The challenge is going east to west across these railroad tracks.”

The six communities to be studied are:

Sharonville

Reading

Evendale

Lincoln Heights

Arlington Heights

Lockland

Schneider says the county and communities will develop ideas, which can be turned into engineering designs.

“We can use this plan to submit for future funding opportunities,” he says. “Say we’ve got a plan in place, here’s the idea, here’s to support that; and we’ll help these communities apply for those future funds when they’re available, whatever the source is.”

He says the funds will go toward planning and community engagement on any number of projects.

“Maybe there’s a bridge that goes over the railroad. Maybe there’s biking/walking paths to help with the connectivity that traverse some of these railroads,” he says. “I don’t have the exact answer, and we’ve got a lot of questions like that from these communities as well like, 'What’s going to happen?' My general answer has been that’s what the planning process is going to identify.”

Schneider says the federal government put up $300,000, and the county another $75,000 to study solutions.

He says the funds have been earmarked, so they're not in danger of being clawed back as the Trump administration looks for ways to cut spending.

