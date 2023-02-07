North Hamilton Crossing could ease congestion, but some neighbors are concerned

The city of Hamilton is considering a new project to ease congestion in the community. Residents saw more than a dozen alternate routes for the North Hamilton Crossing at a recent open house. The project would span the city from east to west through the North End, expanding lanes of traffic and adding a bridge and a railroad overpass. It is years away from happening and there are many questions and concerns about the work.

Some of the alternative routes could impact dozens of residents. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll examine the proposed routes, how this project could change the city and some of the concerns neighbors have about displacement.

Guests:



Allen Messer, assistant director of engineering, City of Hamilton



Dan Corey, director, Butler County Transportation Improvement District



Amy Giacci, North End resident



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: