-
The Hamilton film arrives on Disney+ Friday, July 3. And that has the students who work on WVXU's Democracy & Z podcast stoked! In fact, they're dropping…
-
One of the area's busiest arts center has a full calendar of performances, classes, and events coming up during the first half of 2020. Joining Anne…
-
Longtime Columbus Dispatch sports columnist Bob Hunter, a Hamilton native, retired in 2016 after a storied and award-winning career. He's now assembled…
-
There's no slowing down for the remainder of 2019 at Hamilton's Fitton Center for Creative Arts. Amanda Dotson, Community Engagement and Media Manager at…
-
You can catch great live jazz music at the Lane Library in Hamilton on six Tuesdays at noon this summer. Brian O'Donnell has details on the performers and…
-
A perfect way to gear up for the upcoming Cincinnati Reds season is to check out Road Trip, an exhibition from the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, now on…
-
From board to video, games of all sorts will be transformed into icy works of art in Hamilton this weekend. IceFest 2019 returns for two days centered on…
-
The Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton continues its 25th Anniversary celebration with a wide array of programs and exhibits. Joining Jim Stump…
-
A large-scale outdoor mural project in Hamilton is putting out the call for artists. StreetSpark is planning three murals for Summer 2019. Program Manager…
-
Hamilton's Fitton Center for Creative Arts is celebrating its 25th Anniversary and preparing for the 2018-19 season. Executive Director Ian…