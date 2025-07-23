Florence Y'alls to host 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game

Thomas More Stadium, the home of the Florence Y'alls, is slated to host the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game.

The 33rd annual All-Star event, dubbed the "Y'all Star Game," will be a multi-day celebration coinciding with America's 250th birthday. City of Florence officials say they expect the event to draw thousands to the region.

The three-day event runs July 13-15, 2026, and will include a Frontier League awards ceremony, a Home Run Derby, and the All-Star Game itself on the final day.

Frontier League Commissioner Steve Tahsler says the game will be a great opportunity for players and fans from around the league to experience what Florence has to offer.

"So many people point out the water tower," Tahsler said, referring to the "Florence Y'all" painted on a red-and-white striped water tower in the Northern Kentucky town. "We're going to get them to stop and stay in Northern Kentucky and see exactly what makes it so exciting."

The Florence Ya'lls are one of 18 teams in the Frontier League. The independent league, which started in 1993 with a handful of teams from Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia, has since expanded to include teams from around the Midwest, the South, New England, and Canada. The Frontier League became a Major League Baseball partner league in 2020.

The 2026 All-Star game will be the first time Northern Kentucky has hosted the event.

