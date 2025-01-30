What's next for the near-empty Florence Mall?

Florence Mall is nearly half-empty now.

But where some might view the shopping center’s vacant retail space as a problem, Florence city officials see it as an opportunity.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the mall’s status, what city officials have in mind, and how much influence local governments have over struggling retail developments.

Guests:

Florence City Administrator Joshua Hunt

Nick Egelanian, founder and president, SiteWorks Real Estate Services

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9 News

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

