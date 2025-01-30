© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
What's next for the near-empty Florence Mall?

Published January 30, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
Florence Mall

Florence Mall is nearly half-empty now.

But where some might view the shopping center’s vacant retail space as a problem, Florence city officials see it as an opportunity.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the mall’s status, what city officials have in mind, and how much influence local governments have over struggling retail developments.

Guests:

  • Florence City Administrator Joshua Hunt
  • Nick Egelanian, founder and president, SiteWorks Real Estate Services
  • Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9 News

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
