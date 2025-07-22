Cincinnati Public Schools joins suit against U.S. Dept. of Education over withheld funds

Cincinnati Public Schools has joined a coalition of school districts, parent organizations, nonprofit organizations, and American Federation of Teachers affiliates in Ohio, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Texas, New York, and Rhode Island in suing the U.S. Department of Education and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for withholding federal funding.

The Trump administration notified state education departments in late June — a day before the funds were scheduled to be dispersed — that it was withholding more than $6 billion in previously approved grants for K-12 schools while it reviewed the programs receiving federal support. The administration told states it was reviewing programs to ensure they aligned with the president's priorities.

The funding freeze clawed back money for programs geared toward migrant students, students learning English, professional development, adult learners, and after-school programs. In total, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce lost around $184 million.

In a statement, OMB claimed states like New York and Washington were using federal funding to promote what it describes as "illegal immigrant activity."

"Initial findings show that many of these grant programs have been grossly abused to promote a radical left-wing DEI agenda, subsidize the Open Border Crisis, and in many cases, directly violate Presidential Executive Orders," An OMB spokesperson said.

The Trump administration's move received backlash from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers who called on the president and Education Secretary Linda McMahon to immediately restore all of the previously promised funding.

Soon after, OMD announced it was restoring federal funding for after-school and summer programs, but with guardrails in place to ensure the funds are not used to violate executive orders. OMD did not elaborate on what the guardrails are.

Why CPS is suing

With the first day of school for CPS students less than a month away, Ohio and other states across the country are without the federal funding needed for a variety of other educational programs. States say they have not been told when the Trump administration may finish its reviews.

The federal lawsuit filed in the Rhode Island U.S. District Court Monday states CPS is still without millions in funding for Advanced Placement course curriculum, teacher training, and programming for 2,000 English language learner students who require translation services and other support.

Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, says the lawsuit seeks to restore funding still being held from school districts and state education departments.

"We’re demanding that the Trump administration stop sabotaging our students’ future and follow the law by releasing all education funding that has been appropriated by Congress," Cropper said in a statement.

The coalition of districts and state organizations has already filed a motion for immediate relief via a preliminary injunction.

