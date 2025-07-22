Project aims to get more Greater Cincinnati governments working on climate change

A new initiative aims to get more local governments in Greater Cincinnati working on issues related to climate change.

Green Umbrella kicked off its 25 Communities Project Tuesday. Over the next year, the nonprofit will provide climate-focused trainings, resources, and technical assistance to communities including Hamilton County, Newport, and Colerain Township.

Executive Director Ryan Mooney-Bullock says by the end of the project, participating governments will be prepared to create climate action or sustainability plans. The documents can provide roadmaps to address everything from hazards like extreme rainfall to strategies to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

“One of the reasons that plans are so important is because it really gives a legislative mandate for action in that community,” Mooney-Bullock said. “It allows them to start assigning staff time, to have budget line items related to that plan, because it's something that the community has said, ‘this is a priority.’ ”

She says, currently, fewer than 10 local governments in the region have a climate action plan.

“We want to start seeing those numbers increase exponentially,” Mooney-Bullock said.

Green Umbrella also will help participating local governments execute smaller-scale projects that lessen the effects of climate change.

“It can include food-related efforts such as starting a community garden or kickstarting a farmers' market,” said Van Sullivan, senior director of programs and climate strategy. “It could be a tree-planting. It could be doing some streetscaping to ensure that you are addressing both stormwater concerns on your street as well as walkability and pedestrian safety.”

Though the federal government is cutting funding for some environmental work, Green Umbrella says it hopes the 25 participating communities will be well positioned to apply for resources from private funders now, and, perhaps, the federal government in the future.

The project will continue through August 2026.

