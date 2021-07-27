Green Umbrella

-
Ohio and other states are in the process of determining how to dole out a $15 billion settlement from Volkswagen after allegations in 2016 it cheated on…
-
Greater Cincinnati not only has a vibrant and growing arts, cultural and entertainment scene, it's also an amazing place to discover life in the great…
-
Greater Cincinnati's Earth Day celebration happens on Saturday, April 21 at Summit Park in Blue Ash.Organized by the Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition,…
-
The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), was established in 1948 to control and abate pollution in the Ohio River Basin. ORSANCO sets…
-
Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22, a day when groups and individuals around the globe celebrate and raise awareness of our environment.Joining us to…
-
Cincinnati's Earth Day celebration will happen on Saturday, April 22 at Summit Park in Blue Ash. Joining our Ron Esposito with a preview of the…
-
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 30-40 percent of the food supply becomes waste. This amounts to 133 billion pounds and $161…
-
The 15th annual Ohio River Paddlefest takes place this Saturday. Known as America's largest paddling trip, this year's Paddlefest has a new 9 mile course,…
-
The first Earth Day in the U.S. was 46 years ago on April 22, 1970. It's considered the birth date of the modern environmental movement. Today, Earth Day…
-
There are currently several un-connected bike trails running through Cincinnati and Hamilton County. Cincinnati Connects wants to change that by tying…