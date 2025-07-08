Which neighborhoods in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati are most vulnerable to climate change?

In spring 2021, Cincinnatians came together to form "climate advisory groups" through a partnership between Groundwork Ohio River Valley, Green Umbrella and the City of Cincinnati’s Office of Environment and Sustainability. This work was part of the national Climate Safe Neighborhoods initiative led by Groundwork USA. These groups met weekly to discuss how climate change affected their neighborhoods and created climate resilience plans that outlined strategies to address its effects.

In the years since, this work has spread across the river to Northern Kentucky, where researchers engaged residents to come to solutions that could help with increased heat and precipitation levels.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss which neighborhoods feel the effects of climate change most, and local answers to how to tackle the issue of climate change.

More information about the Climate Safe Neighborhoods initiative is available on Groundwork Ohio River Valley's 2025 Greater Cincinnati Dashboard.

Guests:



Kelsey Hawkins-Johnson, Climate Safe Neighborhoods director, Groundwork Ohio River Valley

Kristy Hopfensperger, professor, Northern Kentucky University

Zoe Robles, researcher, Greater Cincinnati Climate Safe Neighborhoods



Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

