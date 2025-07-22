Classical Music Director Michael Krall leaving WGUC-FM

Classical Music Director Michael Krall is leaving WGUC-FM after 15 months to return to Birmingham, Ala., where he had spent 24 years at public radio station WBHM-FM.

“Voluntarily leaving a job is never an easy decision, but I have been re-evaluating my priorities and what I want to do, and this is the best fit for me at this time,” says Krall, whose brief tenure at Cincinnati Public Radio included the move from the Crosley Telecommunications Center on Central Parkway to the new Scripps Family Center for Public Media, 2117 Dana Ave., Evanston.

Krall, who started hosting classical music on the University of Maine campus station while studying journalism, says he will be “focusing on consulting with other public radio stations and working with talent.” He’ll also do freelance voiceover work.

The New York native worked 24 years in Birmingham (1988-2023) after stops at stations in Salisbury, MD.; Memphis, Tenn.; and Peoria, Ill. He was one of 80 applicants to replace former classical music director John Nasukaluk Claire, who left WGUC-FM in March 2024 after two years.

Jenell Walton, Cincinnati Public Radio's vice president of content, praised Krall’s “deep commitment to our mission and to the listeners who rely on us for beautiful classical programming. His curated playlists have resonated with many in our community, and we’ve consistently heard from listeners who appreciated the care and attention he brought to the music they listen to each day.”

She also thanked Krall for his collaboration and leadership.

“His work with our classical hosts has helped us continue to take WGUC-FM to the next level. We’re grateful for the time he spent with us and the contributions he made during his tenure here,” Walton says.

Krall says he “will miss working with everyone, especially the WGUC-FM on-air hosts.”

His last day is Friday, Aug. 15.

Krall’s resignation comes one week after Congress approved President Trump’s request to cancel $1 billion in public broadcasting funding.

“In the days ahead, we will be discussing next steps for the (classical music director’s) role,” Walton says.

John Kiesewetter's reporting is independent. Cincinnati Public Radio only edits his articles for style and grammar.

