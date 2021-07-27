-
With the Cincinnati Opera on an "extended intermission" due to COVID-19, WGUC-FM will rebroadcast "specially chosen" past productions on Sunday nights…
-
Former WGUC classical music host Mark Perzel has found a new career back home in North Carolina."I've gone from spinning classical music and Halloween…
-
Roll over Beethoven, and tell Pagliacci the news!WGUC-FM (90.9), Cincinnati's classical music and opera station, turns 60 at 4 p.m. today. The station…
-
Larry Thomas was born to love movies. Thomas, the former owner of The Movies Repertory Cinema in downtown Cincinnati and Cincinnati Public Radio film…
-
Sam Straley was walking around the Los Angeles studio for his ABC sitcom, The Kids Are Alright, when he saw a poster for Milk Money, the 1994 Melanie…
-
The demand for more wireless broadband access seems to increase each month. To help meet that demand, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is…
-
WVXU kicks off a it's fall fund drive Thursday with a $50,000 matching grant, while WGUC listeners’ generosity earlier this month has shortened the on-air…
-
For many, the enjoyment of classical music is part of everyday life. But there also many of us who have limited exposure to classical music, maybe an…
-
Funeral services will be held Thursday evening for long time WGUC morning host Paul Laumann. Laumann hosted the Kitchen Koncert on 90.9 for 14 years. He…
-
Cincinnati Public Radio’s Chelsea VandeDrink is the master recording engineer responsible for recording every performance by the Cincinnati Opera, The May…