Megan Lavilla joins WGUC as new afternoon host

When CCM grad Megan Lavilla saw the job posting on LinkedIn for a classical music host at WGUC-FM, she thought it could be the perfect job for her.

"It combines two of my passions together, music and media," says Lavilla, who majored in media production and minored in music at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music last year. The longtime flute player has experience in sound design, editing, videography and photography.

Lavilla in July will take over the 4-9 p.m. shift previously hosted by Nikea Randolph, who left WGUC in March after six months.

Lavilla, who grew up in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek, began playing flute in fourth grade. She was a member of the Beavercreek High School band and choir, and played in several youth orchestras. She's also a vocalist and had a minor on-stage role in Dayton Opera's production of Die Zauberflote ("The Magic Flute") by Mozart.

"This is the perfect way for me to enjoy music without stressing over playing it," she says. "With music and practicing, I experienced some burn out from time to time. Now I can talk about the pieces I love without spending four hours in the practice room learning how to play something perfectly."

As with Randolph, Lavilla has no radio experience. She impressed WGUC staffers with her storytelling, says Jenell Walton, Cincinnati Public Radio vice president for content. WGUC received 114 applicants for the position from across the United States, and one international applicant, Walton says.

"Megan's storytelling ability set her apart from the other applicants. She scripted entertaining and informative introductions about the composers and music. During her audition, she also came across as very conversational, as if she was simply speaking to a friend about her favorite piece of music," Walton says.

Lavilla will start July 5, and spend some time learning the technology before her debut on the airwaves.

"We're excited to have Megan bring her classical music experience and first-class education from CCM to connect and engage with our listeners and grow our listening audience," Walton says.

John Kiesewetter's reporting is independent. Cincinnati Public Radio only edits his copy for grammar and style.