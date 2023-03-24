© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Nikea Randolph leaves WGUC-FM

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published March 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
The North Carolina native had hosted afternoon drive classical music since September.

Classical music host Nikea Randolph left WGUC-FM Friday after six months at Cincinnati Public Radio.

Randolph, who joined the station in early September, "decided to leave WGUC effective today," said Jenell Walton, vice president for content, in a note to staffers.

John Clare, WGUC classical music director, and weekend host Michael Grayson will be heard 4-9 p.m. next week while the station starts a national search for a new host, Walton said.

"Nikea has been a pleasure to work with at WGUC. It was a joy to hear her share stories about why she loved a piece of music or how she was first introduced to a composer’s repertoire with listeners,” Walton said.

"We were saddened to learn of her decision to step away from hosting. I am sure Nikea’s fans will miss hearing her on WGUC in the evenings, and we’ll miss having her voice on-air. We wish her all the best,” Walton said.

Randolph replaced Andy Ellis, who left the afternoon shift in June to take a sales job after two stints at the station (2003-11 and 2019-22).

