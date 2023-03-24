Nikea Randolph leaves WGUC-FM

Classical music host Nikea Randolph left WGUC-FM Friday after six months at Cincinnati Public Radio.

Randolph, who joined the station in early September, "decided to leave WGUC effective today," said Jenell Walton, vice president for content, in a note to staffers.

John Clare, WGUC classical music director, and weekend host Michael Grayson will be heard 4-9 p.m. next week while the station starts a national search for a new host, Walton said.

"Nikea has been a pleasure to work with at WGUC. It was a joy to hear her share stories about why she loved a piece of music or how she was first introduced to a composer’s repertoire with listeners,” Walton said.

"We were saddened to learn of her decision to step away from hosting. I am sure Nikea’s fans will miss hearing her on WGUC in the evenings, and we’ll miss having her voice on-air. We wish her all the best,” Walton said.

Randolph replaced Andy Ellis, who left the afternoon shift in June to take a sales job after two stints at the station (2003-11 and 2019-22).

