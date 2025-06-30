WCPO searching for co-anchor to replace Craig McKee

Tanya O’Rourke will have a new anchor desk partner later this year.

WCPO-TV remains committed to the co-anchor format in the early evening news with the departure of 10-year veteran anchor Craig McKee, says Jeff Brogan, Channel 9 vice president and general manager.

“We are currently interviewing for the position Craig McKee is vacating and our plan is to continue to have two anchors for our 5-6:30 p.m. newscast,” Brogan says.

A year ago, Channel 9 eliminated two weekday anchors — Evan Millward and Jasmine Styles — and their co-anchor format at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Their salaries were invested in adding five reporters. Since then, a solo anchor has delivered the 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

McKee signed off Friday after 10 years. He was hired as the main co-anchor with Carol Williams in June 2015, nearly a year after Clyde Gray retired. For a while McKee anchored newscasts at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force veteran is moving to Arizona to “get closer to family and friends,” and to work as an anchor and reporter for sister Scripps station KNXV-TV. He announced on May 30 he was leaving for Arizona, his wife’s home state.

He started his broadcasting career while serving in Germany for the Air Force as a news anchor, reporter and morning disc jockey from 1996 to 2000. His first civilian job in 2000 was as a photojournalist covering breaking news on the ground and by helicopter for KPNX-TV in Phoenix. He next worked at WOWK-TV in Charleston, West Virginia (2002-08), KFMB-TV in San Diego (2009-12) and WISN-TV in Milwaukee (2012-15).

“This has felt like home in so many ways,” he told viewers Friday. He said his son will remain here studying aerospace engineering at the University of Cincinnati, and a daughter will soon launch a bakery here with her fiancée.

McKee was honored as the 2024 Hamilton County veteran of the year for his weekly “Homefront” series highlighting important issues affecting veterans and their service stories.

“I leave knowing that I’ve made an impact on this community,” he said Friday, his voice choking up with emotion. “I was able to shine a light on systemic issues and, in turn, empower a community of veterans to stand up and create change. Through journalism I gave the voiceless a platform, and for that I’m very proud.”

The “Homefront” series has been handed to reporter Keith BieryGolick, who “will be helping with those stories until we determine who will permanently take over that assignment,” Brogan says.

