'One man who likes to start fires': Prosecutor says Big Mac Bridge blaze a random act of arson

A catastrophic fire that shut down the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for months was an individual act of arson, Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said Friday.

"There have been many rumors about how this fire started," Pillich said during a news conference discussing the investigation into the blaze. "It was not a homeless camp. It was not a political message. In reality, it was one man — one man who set the fire because he likes to start fires."

Pillich said Terry Stiles, Zachary Stumpf, Kaitlen Hall, and her three children were driving around looking for scooters to steal in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 2024. Pillich said Stiles, 39, and Hall, 25, live at the same address in Arlington Heights and have children together. Stumpf lives in Owensville.

Stiles and Stumpf, who is 23, left the van and began walking, leaving Hall with the children there. They arrived about 2:38 a.m. at the 1,000 Hands Playground underneath the bridge carrying I-471 over the Ohio River.

"Stiles gathered debris and brush and used his lighter to start the fire," Pillich said. "It didn't immediately light, so he scattered the brush and embers."

Pillich said the embers eventually ignited composite decking and other components made of petroleum products on the playground under the bridge.

Nick Swartsell / WVXU Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich explains the investigation into the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge fire at a news conference June 27, 2025.

The van left the area at about 3:05 a.m. About 15 minutes later, 911 calls began coming in about "a massive fire" under the bridge.

Pillich said investigators zeroed in quickly on a green van from video footage near the bridge. But it was difficult to read the license plate. Eventually, an investigator realized it was a paper temporary tag.

Research showed only six green vans with temporary tags in the area. One of them was registered to Hall. When investigators interviewed her, Pillich says they caught her in several lies. Hall led authorities to Stiles and Stumpf.

Stumpf and Stiles initially pointed the blame at each other. But Stiles's story was riddled with inconsistencies and he eventually confessed to starting the catastrophic fire.

"He also admitted to setting fires for years because he likes setting fires," Pillich said. It's unclear what happened in those other fires and if he will be charged for them.

Stiles pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to 9 1/2 years in prison for two felony arson counts.

Stumpf pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and will receive probation and drug treatment. Hall pleaded guilty to an obstructing justice misdemeanor and will serve one year probation. A fourth suspect, James Hamilton, also lived with Stiles and Hall. He was convicted for helping the group evade arrest. He served 90 days in jail.

