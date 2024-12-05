Big Mac Bridge repairs could cost at least $10 million, early estimate says

Officials gave their first estimates of how much it will cost to fix the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it will likely cost at least $10 million to repair the bridge that carries I-471 over the Ohio River. That cost could rise as work continues however, and ODOT stresses the number is a preliminary figure.

ODOT will seek federal reimbursement for demolition and repair costs thanks to an emergency declaration by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The span was damaged by fire Nov. 1 and its southbound lanes have been closed ever since.

Crews are wrapping up demolition work on damaged portions of the concrete deck and will move on to removing seven damaged steel girders next week.

Workers will move four shoring towers constructed to stabilize the damaged bridge. Each tower will move one girder south of its current location, ODOT says, in order to support work being done. Workers poured a new concrete footer Thursday for those supports, and they will be moved after a 72-hour curing process.

Crews next week will also begin removal and repair of a 70-foot section of wall along the northbound lanes damaged by fire. That process is expected to continue until near the new year.

Demolition work is expected to extend well into December. Portions of Sawyer Park will remain closed during that process.

ODOT says the bridge won't fully reopen until spring.