Analysis: The defining issues of this year's Cincinnati City Council race, Part I

If you are new to the city of Cincinnati, you might think that this November’s election might be all about the mayoral race.

It’s understandable; that’s the way it is in most cities the size of Cincinnati or larger.

But Democratic incumbent Aftab Pureval is up against Republican Cory Bowman, a first-time candidate whose claim to fame is that he is the younger half-brother of Vice President JD Vance. In this heavily Democratic city, it is not the kind of match-up that is going to stir many souls.

This year, it’s all about the field race for Cincinnati City Council.

Voters won’t see any political party designations on the November ballot. Officially City Council (and the mayor’s office) are non-partisan but the three political parties — Democratic, Republican, and Charter — endorse slates of candidates and help them get their message out.

All nine seats are up for election; all nine held by Democrats. In a deep blue city where 77% of voters chose Kamala Harris over Donald Trump last November.

But in this year’s City Council race, there are some wedge issues that could give the candidates of the Charter Committee, the Republican Party and those running without a party endorsement a chance to break through the Democrats’ dominance. Even one or two seats not won by a Democrat in the Nov. 4 election would cause a huge spike on the Richter Scale of Cincinnati politics.

And, considering how Democratic blue this city is, it may be a pipe dream.

Crime and gun violence — though it currently is trending down — will stir the souls of many voters. So too will Pureval’s controversial Connected Communities program. And the controversy over the Hyde Park Square development, which voters will have a chance to vote down at the same time they are electing a Council in November. And the delivery of basic city services from trash pick-up to snow removal to filling the potholes which, every spring, create pockmarks on city streets that seem as numerous as craters on the moon.

The filing deadline for candidates is still four weeks away, but the debate on the issues has already begun. Here’s how one is playing out:

Crime and gun violence

There is no question about it: this has not been a peaceful summer so far on the streets of Cincinnati, especially in Over-the-Rhine.

In June, crime statistics surged in the city, with homicides up compared to the same period last year.

Homicides were up 160% in June compared to the same period last year. Year-to-date, homicides were up 9.4%

While shooting incidents were down 10% in June compared to the same period last year, the number of deaths from shootings increased by 80%.

The police department is responding with a new task force of about 30 officers and increased use of drones equipped with spotlights and PA systems for surveillance.

But the non-incumbent candidates are already busy making crime a front-and-center issue.

Wednesday morning, the five Council candidates endorsed by the Charter Committee held a press conference in front of City Hall to make their argument that the Democratic Council is not doing enough to combat crime and gun violence.

One of those Charter candidates — former Democratic Council member Laketa Cole — said the city needs to improve police staffing to create the beat patrols required by the city’s 2002 Collaborate Agreement

“But we also need to sensibly invest in our Cincinnati Youth Collaborative and other proven programs to provide opportunities for our city’s youth,” Cole said. “Gun violence is a complex problem, and it requires a collaborative solution.”

The Hamilton County Republican Party is not likely to endorse a slate of Council candidates until after the Aug. 21 filing deadline, GOP chairman Russell Mock said.

But one of those endorsed GOP candidates is likely to be Linda Matthews, a longtime party activist and leader in the North Avondale neighborhood.

Matthews said she is concerned the city’s curfews for minors are not being enforced. The curfew for minors under 16 is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. For minors ages 16 and 17, it is midnight to 5 a.m.

“We need this enforced,” Matthews said. “We don’t want mothers to be burying their children.”

Matthews’s solution? Hire another 250 to 300 police officers to add to the force of about 1,000 sworn officers.

Hamilton County Democratic Party chair Alex Linser, who speaks for the Democratic slate of Council candidates, said that over the past four years, Council Democrats have added 400 police officers to the force.

“We need more cops on the street, no doubt about that,” Linser said. But, in answer to Matthews’s call for 250 to 300 new cops, Linser said “thanks for the advice. But we’ve already done that. 400 already.”

Coming next week: A look at Connected Communities and the Hyde Park Square development as campaign issues.

