Thousands of low-income seniors could be saving money on sewer bills but aren't

An estimated 19,000 households in Hamilton County could be eligible for a 25% discount on their monthly sewer bill, but only about 3,500 are getting that discount.

The Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati (MSD) started a Customer Assistance Program in 2019. The program is open to people at least 65 years old who own and live in their home, and who have a Modiﬁed Ohio Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) of no more than $41,000 for tax year 2025. Social Security income does not count toward this total.

"If your income is Social Security only, then financially you automatically qualify," says Octavia Brown, who administers the program.

The discount could save the average customer between $120 and $150 a year. Brown says that might not seem like a lot, but every little bit helps.

"If I could get somebody to give me $12 a month on a utility bill, I'll take it," she says. "I could use that $12 to go buy a chicken or some gas, or whatever."

Research shows many assistance programs have low enrollment among eligible older adults, including federal benefits like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

"Every day we [hear] the TV talking about scams taking advantage of seniors," Brown says. "I think that you have the people who are leery ... I think that you have the people who have not heard about it. I think that you have the people who have heard about it, and they assume, 'Oh, I make too much money.' "

Some may think the application process is too difficult. Brown says MSD works to make enrollment as easy as possible. You can apply over the phone, online, or through the mail. Customers have to provide proof of age and income.

If you’re also a Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) customer, you could save even more.

"If they're approved by me, I forward that information to Greater Cincinnati Water Works, and they get 25% off the water portion of the water and sewer bill as well," Brown says.

In fact, the GCWW discount program is open to disabled veterans of any age, not just seniors.

How to apply for the discount

You can apply online at msdgc.org/cap through a digital form, or download the application as a PDF and submit the completed form via email to msdcap@cincinnati-oh.gov.

You can call Octavia Brown at 513-244-1300, and select option three to request a paper application.

"If I don't answer, you leave your name, your address, and say 'send me an application,' " Brown says.

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