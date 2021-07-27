-
Cincinnati council members are still asking questions about who in the city manager's office threatened a Columbus-based law firm if it didn't pay $55,000…
-
A newly released audit suggests Cincinnati officials need to further investigate some of the past practices of the former management of the Metropolitan…
-
A task force set up to review Metropolitan Sewer District rates has delivered its report to Hamilton County Commissioners. The committee's chair, Tom…
-
Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost is launching a special audit of the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati.In a news release Thursday, the…
-
The latest battle between Cincinnati and Hamilton County concerning the Metropolitan Sewer District is over billing. MSD owes the Greater Cincinnati Water…
-
Cincinnati and Hamilton County officials are facing a 2018 deadline to decide the future of the Metropolitan Sewer District. A 50-year agreement that…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and Hamilton County Commissioner Greg Hartmann said they are committed to fixing the broken relationship between the city…
-
As Hamilton County Commissioners are faced with raising sewer rates again, they're wondering if there's another way to find some relief for…
-
Hamilton County sewer rates could go up 5.5 percent next year. That's the recommendation from county administrators.Rates have been increasing for several…
-
The Cincinnati Bengals are a step closer to getting that new scoreboard. Hamilton County is reviewing bids to replace the scoreboard and control…