Researchers work to understand how extreme heat impacts older adults in Cincinnati

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati are working to understand how extreme summer heat impacts older adults’ health as climate change makes the planet hotter.

George Leikauf is co-director of UC's Center for Collaboration on Climate and Community for Health. He’s leading a study tracking the health of elderly Cincinnatians living without air conditioning during heat waves.

Approximately 2,000 households in Hamilton County are without any kind of air conditioning, according to U.S. Census data.

“That's a concern for the people of Cincinnati, and it's a particular concern for the elderly,” Leikauf said. “Being 75 myself, we cannot adjust to temperature differences as well as younger people can, so it's a strain on our body in multiple ways — the respiratory tract, the heart, the kidneys and mental activity can be affected by high temperature.”

Older adults are more vulnerable to health problems from prolonged exposure to extreme heat, including heat stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leikauf says the study is focusing on Lower Price Hill, Avondale and other historically disadvantaged neighborhoods where air conditioning might not be affordable for everyone.

Researchers will follow participants through the summer, tracking sleep, heart rate and more during heat waves. They’ll use Oura Rings, a wearable technology like a Fitbit, to collect health data.

“We're looking for changes in sleep pattern or other things like the way your heart works,” Leikauf said.

Researchers also will install temperature and humidity monitors in participants’ homes.

Leikauf says they’ll translate the information they collect into actions to improve people's health.

"In this case, it might be that air conditioning is becoming almost a requirement for living here," Leikauf said. "If so, we accept the fact that heating is a requirement for renting an apartment; we might have to consider air conditioning as a requirement for renting an apartment."

He says he hopes the study shows Cincinnati has a health problem, but one that can be addressed.

Interested in participating?

Leikauf and his team are seeking participants who are 50 or older, live in the Cincinnati area and do not have residential air conditioning.

Contact Victoria Straughan, C4H program manager: Email: straugvl@ucmail.uc.edu

Office: (513) 558-0687

Text only: (513) 226-8170

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