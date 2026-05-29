Monday is the last public hearing before City Council passes a final budget

Monday evening is the final public hearing before Cincinnati City Council passes the next city budget.

City Manager Sheryl Long released her draft of the budget last week, addressing a nearly $30 million projected deficit in the general fund by not filling vacant positions and delaying the next recruit class for the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Long says her proposal "emphasizes core city services using dollars that have been stretched as far as they can go ... without impacting service delivery."

Mayor Aftab Pureval made several adjustments to the proposal before sending it on to City Council, including reducing the amount set aside for the Farmer Music Center and earmarking $1 million for BLINK.

The public hearing on Monday, June 1, starts at 5:30 p.m. in Council chambers at City Hall.

You can sign-up to speak in person at the start of the meeting; if you want to speak virtually via Zoom, you must register in advance no later than 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Residents also can give feedback during regularly scheduled meetings of the Budget, Finance and Governance Committee (Mondays at 1 p.m.) and the full City Council (Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m.). Residents also can submit feedback via email to CityCouncil@cincinnati-oh.gov.

City Council has until June 30 to pass a budget, but is expected to finish the process in mid-June.

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