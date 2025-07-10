How do you help an older family member when it isn't safe at home?

There are many concerns for family members when caring for an aging loved one, but what if unsafe living conditions are part of the challenge? Older adults and their family members can be overwhelmed by struggles of living in an older home that may be in disrepair, or with hoarding that can add to those unsafe conditions.

Sometimes family members don’t know where to start or may not even know the problem is there to begin with. And if county health departments or other agencies get involved, a home may be deemed unsafe for habitation.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the more complicated cases of caring for an aging loved one and how to find resources to help them live safely at home or transition to assisted care.

The Pro Seniors Legal Helpline is (513) 345-4160 or 1-800-488-6070

The Council on Aging can be reached at (513) 721-1025 or (800) 252-0155

Guests:

Gina Siegal, president and CEO, Caring Transitions

Olivia Smith, Esq., attorney at law

S. Eric Carpenter, ombudsman program director, Pro Seniors

Brittany Woulms, social worker and integrated care supervisor, Council on Aging

