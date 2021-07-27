-
Members of the Mill Creek Alliance and Tri-State Trails are making final preparations for Saturday's "Canoes and Conversations." A short canoe trip and…
-
Advocates are calling on Hamilton County leaders to immediately lower rates for the Metropolitan Sewer District. The newly formed Fair Sewer Rates…
-
A stream buried for more than a century now flows openly through a new South Fairmount park. City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County officials celebrated…
-
The Metropolitan Sewer District continues work on some projects to reduce sewage overflows into local streams. Cincinnati and Hamilton County are…
-
The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) has spent all but $1 million of its sewer backup (SBU) program budget for this year. A federal consent decree…
-
The Hamilton County Commissioners approved a $9.9 million project to replace a failing Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) pipe in Green Township.At the…
-
After years of arguments that intensified in the last few months, Hamilton County and Cincinnati officials may have a tentative agreement to replace a…
-
A federal judge ruled this week the Metropolitan Sewer District must follow Hamilton County's plan for the second phase of projects that are part of a…
-
A long-awaited project to stop raw sewage from flowing into Muddy Creek in Green Township could clear a major hurdle soon.The Metropolitan Sewer…
-
The U.S. EPA Water Research Lab in Cincinnati is partnering with the Metropolitan Sewer District to look for the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)…