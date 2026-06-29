Traveling over July 4? This year, road trips and cruises are popular in Ohio and Kentucky

Independence Day is always filled with travel — and this year is no different.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) expects road trips to continue being the most popular form of travel this year. Spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins said this is usually because of the flexibility a road trip offers.

“For families it's usually less expensive if you have a family traveling, but people also like to control their road trip,” she said.

She said that because of the milestone Independence Day anniversary, many are opting to visit historical landmarks or national parks.

“To see some of these historic landmarks as well as heading to the national parks and enjoying the beauty of the country,” Weaver Hawkins said. “I think that's kind of first and foremost for a lot of folks with this 250th anniversary, kind of a once in a lifetime sort of event.”

Weaver Hawkins also advises drivers to leave early, if possible before July 2 when traffic is expected to pick up. She said drivers should always be aware of the road ahead, and look out for roadside workers and law enforcement.

Other modes of travel

AAA said travel by air is up nationally, but Weaver Hawkins said flight numbers are down slightly this year in Ohio and Kentucky, specifically. In Ohio, travel by air is down 2.3% from last year. In Kentucky, the difference is small, with air travel just down by 0.7% from last year. Traveling by other modes — buses, trains and cruises — is collectively more popular in both states than flying this year.

Weaver Hawkins has heard from travelers that one factor behind that trend is the uncertainty of airport wait times and cancellations.

“They have maybe four or five days, that's it,” Weaver Hawkins said of the average traveler. “They're concerned that they could face some delays or cancellations while flying. They want to make the most of that time, and so they're opting to travel by car.”

While flights are down, more people are taking cruises. Among the people that don’t travel by car or plane, cruises are the most popular way to go. This is different from years past.

“I think people are realizing that they get a lot of bang for the buck on a cruise,” Weaver Hawkins said. “It's kind of similar to taking an all-inclusive vacation elsewhere; but they get to, sometimes, see more than one country.”