Judge orders competency, insanity exam for mother in Vinton Co. child endangerment case

A competency evaluation has been ordered for the mother of 16 children found living in deplorable conditions in a Vinton County home.

The attorney for Elizabeth Siders last week requested an evaluation to determine whether she should be found not guilty by reason of insanity and whether she is competent to stand trial.

The request was granted Monday. The judge has already ordered competency evaluations for the other three defendants: Siders’ husband, Gary Siders Jr, his mother, Christina Siders, and his father, Gary Siders Sr.

The four were arrested June 30 after police found 16 children inside a room in a rental home in the village of Hamden. The room was filthy, including contamination with human feces.

As of now, the defendants each face 16 felony counts of child endangerment.

The examiner in each case must submit a report within 30 days of the judge’s order for an examination. The report will be filed under seal.

The examiner in Elizabeth’s case will be evaluating her for both insanity and incompetency. The two are not the same.

The insanity evaluation will determine whether she was legally insane at the time of the alleged crimes. If so, the judge could find Elizabeth not guilty and the case against her would be over.

The competency evaluation will determine whether she is currently competent to stand trial, meaning whether she is capable of understanding the case against her and can participate in her defense.

If Elizabeth is found incompetent, the examiner will also advise whether:

She could become competent to stand trial within a year if provided treatment.

She is mentally ill or has an intellectual disability, and if so, what would be the least restrictive placement or commitment alternative.

Gary Siders Sr. is also being evaluated for both sanity and competency. Christina and Gary Siders Jr. are being evaluated for competency only.

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