Haitians wrestle with uncertainty as they check in with ICE in Blue Ash

As hundreds lined the street outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Blue Ash Sunday, chanting and singing to protest against Trump administration immigration policy, a handful of Haitian immigrants checked into their early morning appointments.

ICE has summoned them here in the wake of the end of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti late last month as ordered by the Trump Administration. The change in status has caused deep uncertainty for roughly 350,000 Haitian immigrants across the country.

During the appointments ICE officers ask immigrants questions and review documents, attempting to assess how much of a flight risk each person might be. Then, they are fitted with electronic monitors and released.

Faith and community leaders from Springfield, which is home to as many as 15,000 people from Haiti, stand outside the door of the ICE office and offer communion to people with appointments if they want it.

Nick Swartsell / WVXU Springfield Haitian Support Center Executive Director Viles Dorsainvil, Pastor Carl Ruby and others administer communion to Haitians entering ICE's Blue Ash field office for immigration appointments Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.



"Communion is a reminder that Jesus is with you and will protect you," Pastor Carl Ruby of Springfield's Central Christian Church tells two Haitian men through an interpreter as they brace themselves for their appointment.

Vilas Dorsainvil of Springfield's Haitian Support Center is with Ruby and other faith leaders.

He says most, but not all, of those checking in at this office live in Springfield. At least one Haitian immigrant with an appointment Sunday drove from Virginia. Regardless of where they're living, the appointments are heavy, Dorsainvil says.

One man, Monsanto Maler, collapses in tears as he walks out the door after his appointment. Dorsainvil gathers him up with a hug and leads him away from the building.

Maler says he arrived in Springfield in 2023. He passed through Chile after fleeing Haiti due to gang-related violence. He parts his hair and shows a scar on his head.

"The reason why I fled the country is because I wasn't feeling safe," he says. "I was chased by people who hit me on the back of the head."

Dorsainvil and Ruby say they've talked to many who have severe fears of violence if they return to their home country.

"They're terrified," Dorsainvil says, adding many experience physical symptoms of anxiety like getting sick to their stomachs, dizziness and other issues.

Nick Swartsell / WVXU Phillip and Vicky Vils checked in at the Blue Ash ICE field office and were given electronic monitors. Vicky received one on her wrist because she is pregnant.

In addition to the anxiety, Dorsainvil says the electronic monitors add a dimension of shame to the situation. "The other thing is the type of stereotype this creates around them. It's embarrassing. So many fathers and mothers don't want their children to see them with the monitors."

That's how Phillip and Vicky Vil say they feel. As they leave their appointment, they show reporters their monitors. Phillip received one around his ankle. Because she is pregnant, Vicky received one on her wrist.

Phillip is worried about the impression the monitors will give to others.

"Someone will look at me like, 'This guy is a criminal," he says. "But it's okay, I'm going to work and enjoy my life. I don't know what happens next, but..." he shrugs.

Nick Swartsell / WVXU Protesters line the street outside the Blue Ash ICE field office Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

Heather Campbell works with Dayton's Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, which is providing volunteer legal help for people coming for appointments Sunday. She says this ICE office generally only sees about a dozen people at most at a time since the end of TPS. Another office near Columbus is busier, however.

What happens next depends on each person's individual immigration case.

Some have pending asylum claims that will work their way through immigration courts, though those courts have dismissed an increasing number of cases this year.

Others have been given dates for further check-ins later this year. Those might happen in Blue Ash, or at another ICE location responsible for supervised release a couple miles away, or at another ICE office in Columbus or elsewhere. Still others have simply been told they'll need to come back when summoned.

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