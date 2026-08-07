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First phase of Paycor Stadium renovations are complete and ready for fans

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart, WVXU
Published August 7, 2026 at 2:41 PM EDT
A fish-eye view of the inside of an NFL stadium.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
The first of three phases to modernize and shore up Paycor Stadium is complete at a cost of about $200 million.

The Bengals and Hamilton County say Paycor stadium is ready for some football. The first phase of about $500 million in renovations is complete.

Bengals Event Operations Director Duane Haring says while there are a lot of cosmetic changes, there also are infrastructure improvements behind the scenes.

“A building like this always has a five- and a ten-year plan. We’re looking ahead and trying to get in front of any issues,” he says. “We’re just following the plan. What we did with the infusion of capital is we looked to accelerate and try to shore up some of those areas that were a little more urgent. This has been a really great marriage of upgrades and core infrastructure."

This first phase has cost about $200-million dollars, nearly $65 million of which came from Hamilton County’s half-cent sales tax.

Haring says while some of the changes are obvious, some are not, like waterproofing the floor under the canopy levels, so new club suites beneath won’t be damaged by water.

A new deck is one of the changes for 2026.
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A new deck is one of the changes for 2026.
Bill Rinehart / WVXU
More concession stands have been converted to self-serve "grab-and-go" stands.
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More concession stands have been converted to self-serve "grab-and-go" stands.
Bill Rinehart / WVXU
Areas that were open-air last year have been enclosed and now house "bridge suites."
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Areas that were open-air last year have been enclosed and now house "bridge suites."
Bill Rinehart / WVXU
The so-called "bridge suites" are smaller and less expensive than previous suites.
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The so-called "bridge suites" are smaller and less expensive than previous suites.
Bill Rinehart / WVXU
The view from a suite.
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The view from a suite.
Bill Rinehart / WVXU
Behind the scenes, there have been upgrades to the audio-visual experience at the game.
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Behind the scenes, there have been upgrades to the audio-visual experience at the game.
Bill Rinehart / WVXU
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Bill Rinehart / WVXU

“I think it does a lot of things for us. It not only extends the life of the building for years to come, but it also allows us as a team to continue to compete in the NFL in the ticketing landscape and the premium areas that are in demand across the market.”

Haring says bathrooms, dining areas, and club suites all were upgraded during this phase. More concession stands were converted to “grab-and-go” instead of ordering at the counter as well.

Read more:
What's new at Hamilton County's Paycor Stadium?
Commissioners approve renovation deal with Bengals
New 11 year stadium lease signed
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Local News Daily ViewPaycor StadiumHamilton County
Bill Rinehart, WVXU
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
See stories by Bill Rinehart, WVXU