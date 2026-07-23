You can inform WVXU's midterm election coverage. Here's how

Voters across the Tri-State will help decide the balance of power in Congress in the midterm elections this November. Local voters also will see choices in statewide and municipal elections.

The WVXU news team is committed to covering the election fairly and accurately, and we want to hear directly from voters in a short, three-question survey.

Your answers will help us focus on the issues that matter most to voters, and will inform the questions we ask local candidates.

Responses are anonymous unless you choose to include your contact information. You can take the survey below, or by visiting wvxu.org/vote2026.

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