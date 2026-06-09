WVXU Staff
About WVXU
The central pillar of Cincinnati Public Radio’s local network — accounting for the lion’s share of its 211,000 listeners each week — 91.7 WVXU is among the most reliable media institutions in the Tri-State region. Our mission is to always be a trusted, independent source of journalism, music and culture, empowering a vibrant, engaged and informed community.
Why trust us
Our team of reporters and editors have decades of experience writing and reporting the news. Our first responsibility is to our listeners and readers. There is no connection between our funding and editorial decisions. When we do cover a funding partner, a disclosure will be mentioned on-air and online. We take pride in our work, editing and fact-checking every story. If an article warrants a correction, we will immediately correct it and explain the correction for complete transparency.
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For starters, most city departments are under the city manager's jurisdiction, and the manager hires each director.
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City Council has final say over the budget, but the process involves the mayor and city manager — and input from residents like you.
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You can learn a lot from a meeting agenda, but you have to know how to interpret it.
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All "public bodies" in Ohio are required to conduct business in meetings that are open to the public, with some exceptions.
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Cincinnati has 10 elected officials, but authority is shared with a non-elected official: the city manager.
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Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was also in Christian County to watch today’s solar eclipse along with tens of thousands of visitors.
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Update: Republican Presidential Candidates Rally Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee organized a rally Tuesday just after Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis’ release from jail. The Huckabee campaign estimated the rally drew about4,000 people. If that figure is true, then the
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Update 6:21 p.m.: Gov. Beshear Again Says No To Special Session For Clerks Bill In a statement released Thursday evening, Gov. Steve Beshear again said he would not call a special session for the General Assembly to consider legislation that would relieve county