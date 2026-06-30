Clermont County could get a $1 billion drug manufacturing facility

The Swiss drug manufacturer Lonza is considering building a $1 billion facility in Williamsburg Township, according to our news partner, The Cincinnati Business Courier.

Lonza is doing a nationwide search for a location to build the facility, and Ohio is competing against Texas, North Carolina, and Virginia for the project.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 20-year, 1.86% job creation tax credit this week.

"That just means the company gets a portion of the income taxes it would pay to the state, they get that back," Courier Reporter Chris Wetterich told WVXU. "Basically it’s worth about $930,000 annually to the company."

The potential facility is estimated to have a $50 million annual payroll, with 650 full-time-equivalent positions and average salaries at about $77,000 a year.

Wetterich says Lonza declined to provide more information on the project, and it's not clear when the company will make a final decision about where to build.

"This is obviously a huge investment and it would be a very big deal if this came to Clermont County," Wetterich said. "They've got a lot of open land over there and room for this type of thing. So obviously, a pretty big win if it actually happens."

The facility would be constructed on about 160 acres in the northwest corner of Half Acre Road and State Route 32. Clermont County currently owns the two parcels.

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