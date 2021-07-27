-
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and Indiana have more than doubled compared to three weeks ago. New cases in Ohio are up 58%, with about a third…
-
After more than two years of murder, drug dealing and disrepair at Royal Oaks On the Green and Saint Andrews apartment and condominium complex, A Clermont…
-
Over the years, I have walked many a Civil War battlefield, from Gettysburg to Shiloh to Antietam; and, as I walk, I always stop and ponder the "witness…
-
With COVID-19 restrictions forced on them, many people have an overwhelming desire to get outside. Despite the rainy weather, park visitors are taking…
-
The chairman of the Clermont County Republican Party, under fire by a faction of the party, says he relies on honesty and forthrightness to make sure…
-
Sept. 11, 2001, changed all of our lives, including mine. I suddenly found myself writing as much about the thousands of local men and women – most of…
-
The man accused of shooting and killing a Clermont County Sheriff's Deputy in February pleaded guilty Monday to avoid the death penalty.Wade Winn was…
-
Clermont County hosts its annual Suicide Awareness Day candlelight vigil on Tuesday and the health department released some startling statistics ahead of…
-
The Clermont County Public Water System has sent letters out to people around Newtonsville, warning them about an elevated level of trihalomethanes (THM)…
-
Facing the possibility of the death penalty if convicted, 23-year-old Wade Winn pleaded not guilty in Clermont County Court Wednesday to shooting and…