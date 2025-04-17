Hamilton, Clermont County homeowners impacted by flooding can apply for property tax relief

Some Ohio homeowners impacted by recent flooding may be eligible for property tax relief.

Hamilton and Clermont County auditors are accepting applications for property value reductions for flood-damaged houses and mobile homes.

“State law authorizes our office to reduce real property values for properties that have been damaged or destroyed due to this recent flooding,” Hamilton County Auditor Jessica Miranda said. “This, of course, will result in a lower tax bill for the tax year of 2026.”

She says the lower taxes last until a property is repaired to its prior condition.

“Hopefully folks will be turning in their claims to their insurance companies and getting their damage fixed as soon as possible,” Miranda said.

The auditors’ offices are able to help with the relief application process.

"Folks can reach out to our office ... and fill out this form or ask any questions that they may have of our staff and [their] property will get an adjustment in value based on the damage that they have to their homes,” Miranda said.

Campbell and Kenton counties' property valuation administrators say there is not currently property tax relief available for affected Northern Kentuckians.

How to apply

Impacted homeowners will need to fill out the applications known as a DTE Form 26 for houses and a DTE Form 49 for manufactured homes. The forms ask about the damage sustained.

Both are available on the Hamilton and Clermont County auditors’ websites.

Applications are due by Dec. 31.

Hamilton County applications should be sent to:

Hamilton County Auditor

138 East Court St., Room 304

Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Clermont County applications should be sent to:

Clermont County Auditor

101 East Main St.

Batavia, Ohio 45103

Read more:

