Commissioners prepare for the possibility of Hamilton Co. losing federal money

Hamilton County Commissioners shared a report Tuesday highlighting the federal money the county has received over the last few years.

The report shows the county received around $346.5 million from the federal government in the form of grants, federal spending, and reimbursements between fiscal years 2020 and 2025. Commissioners now say that funding could be at risk under the Trump administration.

Much of that money went to Hamilton County's Developmental Disabilities Services, Job and Family Services, and a one-time grant to the Metropolitan Sewer District.

While commissioners maintain the county's finances are stable, they say they shared the report to show residents where that federal money is going and the possible consequences if that funding is paused or cut off. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has slashed departments and funding across the federal government since Donald Trump took office in January. While those cuts haven't directly impacted the county's funding yet, commissioners say that could change in a hurry and they want the public to know what's happening to their tax dollars.

"We do pay taxes and our taxes just went up to Washington. And all we're saying is 'Wait a minute Washington, we've got to get our fair share,' " Commissioner Alicia Reece said. "We could go to bed tonight and [Trump] will run and grab that ink pen and write some executive order that could change the game."

Reece's concerns were echoed by Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas, who said the county needs to be prepared for sudden changes.

"I know my eyes are wide open," Summerow Dumas said. "If we have to slow walk, in other words, stop some of our projects or stop some of our new initiatives, I will do so."

Hamilton County's addiction response, coroner, engineer, emergency management, juvenile court, and environmental services also have received millions in federal support since 2020. Commissioner says they plan to keep a close on Washington so they can mitigate any impacts if funding is frozen or cut.

Read more:

