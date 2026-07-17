Roebling Bridge protester alleges police excessive force in federal lawsuit

A person arrested during last year's protest march across the Roebling Suspension Bridge has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Covington and two police officers alleging excessive use of force.

Brandon Hill was one of 15 people arrested during the July 17, 2025 march across the bridge that started as a vigil protesting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest of Egyptian immigrant Ayman Soliman.

About 100 people participated in the march, which protesters maintain was peaceful. Covington Police began arresting marchers approximately a minute after issuing a dispersal order.

Shortly after police gave the order to disperse, Officer Zachary Stayton was seen on video, including some captured by WVXU, repeatedly punching Hill in the head as Hill was face down on the ground on the walkway on the east side of the bridge.

Police say Hill approached an officer in the middle of the bridge with his fists balled in a "fighting stance" during the march and then grabbed at the officer's non-lethal projectile gun. Another Covington police officer testified Hill made motions that looked like reaching into a bag he had with him, leading officers to believe he had a gun.

Hill disputes this version of events. He is one of four marchers still facing felony riot charges in Kenton County courts related to the march.

The federal lawsuit alleges the city of Covington failed to train its officers properly and that Stayton and an unnamed second officer used excessive force during the arrest.

"Defendant Stayton retaliated against him for exercising his First Amendment rights; used excessive force against him, and deprived him of his procedural and substantive due process rights protected by the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution," the filing reads.

According the lawsuit, Hill suffered injuries to his leg, head, jaw and arm, requiring use of a sling. He still experiences anxiety and memory issues from the incident, the filing alleges.

"These injuries resulted in Hill both missing work (approximately six weeks) and being assigned to 'light duty' by his employer upon his return," the lawsuit reads. "Hill required months of physical therapy to return to physical health, including exercises to resolve the impairments to his mobility and cognition caused by Defendants."

Hill's lawsuit seeks a jury trial, compensation for his injuries and trauma, punitive damages and legal fees.

Stayton received a one-month unpaid suspension from the Covington Police Department as a result of his actions toward another marcher on the bridge.

In a news release last November, Covington Police Chief Justin Wietholter defended the department's overall response to the march. The chief said all officers will receive additional training related to de-escalation and responding to unlawful protests.

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