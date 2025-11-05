Covington officer suspended without pay for Roebling protest response

A Covington Police officer is on a 30-day unpaid suspension for his actions during a July 17 protest march across the Roebling Bridge, Covington Police Chief Justin Wietholter said Tuesday evening.

Officer Zachary Stayton was seen on video, including some captured by WVXU, repeatedly punching marcher Brandon Hill in the head as Hill was face down on the ground. Hill was one of 15 people arrested at the march.

Police say Hill approached an officer with his fists balled in a "fighting stance" during the march and then grabbed at the officer's non-lethal projectile gun. A Covington Police officer testified Hill made motions reaching into a bag he had with him, leading officers to believe he had a gun.

Hill disputes this version of events. He faces felony riot charges in Kenton County courts related to the march.

Wietholter didn't provide details about the specific reasons for Stayton's suspension. Stayton also will receive remedial training before returning to regular duty.

Wietholter defended the department's overall response to the march. The chief said all officers will receive additional training related to de-escalation and responding to unlawful protests.

"We remain firmly committed to transparency, accountability and professionalism," the chief said in a statement.

The march started as a rally supporting Egyptian immigrant and local faith leader Imam Ayman Soliman at The Banks in Cincinnati. Soliman was arrested by ICE after his asylum status was revoked by immigration authorities. Federal attorneys dropped the case against Soliman, released him from the Butler County Jail, and reinstated his asylum status Sept. 19.

