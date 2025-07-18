Covington Police discuss Thursday's arrests on the Roebling bridge

Covington's police chief says an investigation is underway into a demonstration on the Roebling Bridge Thursday night that led to arrests and accusations of inappropriate use of force.

Following a vigil for a detained imam in Cincinnati, marchers walked on the roadway of the bridge, where they were met by police. At least 13 people, including two journalists, were arrested. A WVXU reporter was on the scene and captured many of the arrests on video. Warning: The video contains language some might find offensive.

Chief Brian Valenti says video from witnesses doesn't tell the whole story. He read one officer's use of force report:

" 'While on the ledge, [a protestor] appeared to reach toward a bag secured around his waist area. I observed his elbow move in a manner consistent with drawing or reaching for a weapon. Believing he may be attempting to retrieve a firearm, I drew my department-issued handgun as he fled along the ledge of the bridge. As I caught up to him, he grabbed the railing and refused to let go. I attempted to pull him off the ledge, but I was concerned that we could both fall into the river. At that point, I delivered several closed-fist strikes to his facial area with my left hand in order to gain control and prevent a potential fall.' "

That officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Use of force 'must be lawful and measured'

Protesters now face first degree rioting charges. Briana Mazzolini-Blanchard was at the demonstration and says it was a peaceful protest. She says use of force by Covington Police was not warranted.

"I would encourage every person listening to my voice right now to seek out the footage and make a determination for yourself, because it will speak volumes," she said while talking to reporters after Friday morning's arraignments.

Covington Mayor Ron Washington says most demonstrators obeyed police orders to get off the road, but some didn't.

"Let me be clear: We fully support the right to peacefully assemble," he said during a Friday evening press conference. "At the same time, we support our police officers, who are often place in incredible, difficult, fast-moving situations. But any use of force must be lawful and measured."

Washington says the city is committed to transparency and accountability.

— Additional reporting by Nick Swartsell

