Charter Committee makes endorsements in Cincinnati Council race

The Charter Committee has endorsed five people for this fall's Cincinnati City Council election. Two candidates are former Council members: Laketa Cole and Steve Goodin. They're joined by Don Driehaus, Dawn Johnson, and Aaron Weiner.

Cole sat on Council as an elected Democrat from 2003-2011. Goodin served as an appointed Republican from 2020 to 2022.

Don Driehaus, of West Price Hill, is listed as a retired investment professional. Dawn Johnson is a small business owner and president of the North Avondale Neighborhood Association. Aaron Weiner of Clifton is a realtor.

A statement from the Charter Committee says the city has been let down by the one party rule of Democrats that hasn't focused on basic city services.

“The entrepreneurial Charter team will use data to guide the City forward in a common-sense direction — getting the basics done,” the statement says. The committee says the Charter team will repeal and replace Connected Communities, repeal the Hyde Park Square zoning ordinance, and focus on economic development in “underserved areas.”

As of Wednesday morning, 12 people have qualified for the November election, and eight of them are incumbents. Nine seats are up for grabs. Victoria Parks announced in January she would not seek re-election.

According to the Hamilton County Board of Elections, 41 people have filed as a candidate. Two packets are being reviewed. Twenty-five potential candidates have not returned their packets yet.

Candidates must have signatures from 500 registered city voters to get on the ballot. Two packets were rejected as “insufficient.”

The deadline for submission is Aug. 21.

