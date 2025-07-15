The infant mortality rate in Hamilton County rose in 2024

The number of babies in Hamilton County who died before their first birthdays increased last year. Cradle Cincinnati reports 67 deaths in 2024, up from 55 in 2023.

The infant mortality rate for 2024 was 6.8 deaths per 1,000 live births. The rate in 2023 was 5.5. That was the first time Hamilton County’s infant mortality rate dropped below the national average, according to Cradle Cincinnati.

The organization says several factors contributed to the increase this year, including a higher Black infant mortality rate and number of deaths related to very early births.

"We really looked at the data, and it told us, Black infants are dying at higher rates, specifically within this extreme preterm birth population," said Dominique Walker, senior data management specialist. "So, what we did is we focused on Black women to say, what goes on in that first trimester? What is it that you need?"

Walker says through the process of listening to community members and partners, Cradle Cincinnati is exploring new strategies to reduce infant mortality, and revisiting old approaches. It's been working to reduce infant mortality in Hamilton County for more than a decade. The organization already is working to provide stress reduction and access to adequate prenatal care.

While Black infant mortality increased last year, for the past 11 years, it's decreased overall, Cradle Cincinnati says.

“[We’re] reevaluating what are the needs of pregnant women ... so that we can make sure — not just as Cradle Cincinnati, but as a collective impact in the community — that we're all addressing the needs of mom in that early part of the pregnancy to hopefully provide better outcomes,” Walker said.

Overall numbers for the past decade show Hamilton County's infant mortality rate is still trending downward.

“In the bigger picture, what this year shows us is we have made progress over the last 10-plus years since Cradle’s inception, and really as a county focusing in collectively on reducing infant mortality and improving maternal health,” Walker said.

She says knowing Hamilton County has lowered its infant mortality before makes her hopeful it will happen again, allowing more babies reach their first birthdays.

