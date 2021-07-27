-
Ohio lawmakers have drafted new legislation that would provide greater access for mothers to doulas during the birthing process. Could this new bill, H.B.…
-
Hamilton County's infant mortality rate dropped in 2020 to its lowest number since record keeping began in 1968. Cradle Cincinnati reports Black infant…
-
Indiana's infant mortality rate is declining but remains higher than the national average. Students at Earlham College in Richmond are working on a…
-
Nationwide, Black newborns are three times more likely to die than white babies. It's a startling fact in a nation that already has a high infant…
-
Ohio’s three major cities have concerted efforts to reduce infant mortality—but some are seeing better results in addressing long-standing racial...
-
The number of babies in Hamilton County dying before their first birthdays remained relatively the same in 2019, however there was a 24% decrease in the…
-
The number of babies in Hamilton County dying before their first birthdays remained relatively the same in 2019 compared to data from the previous five…
-
While Hamilton County's overall infant mortality rate is trending down in 2019, sleep-related deaths are surging. Cradle Cincinnati reports there have…
-
Four Midwestern states have infant mortality rates “significantly higher” than the U.S. average, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control says.
-
Public health officials are applauding the Ohio House’s unanimous passage of a bill that tackles infant mortality and maternal health.