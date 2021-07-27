-
Ohio lawmakers have drafted new legislation that would provide greater access for mothers to doulas during the birthing process. Could this new bill, H.B.…
Hamilton County's infant mortality rate dropped in 2020 to its lowest number since record keeping began in 1968. Cradle Cincinnati reports Black infant…
Families will gather online this year to mark Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day on Oct. 15.Cradle Cincinnati, Queens Village and The Alana Marie…
Ohio’s three major cities have concerted efforts to reduce infant mortality—but some are seeing better results in addressing long-standing racial...
The number of babies in Hamilton County dying before their first birthdays remained relatively the same in 2019, however there was a 24% decrease in the…
While Hamilton County's overall infant mortality rate is trending down in 2019, sleep-related deaths are surging. Cradle Cincinnati reports there have…
Hamilton County is reporting 2018 saw a 50-year low in the number of babies dying before their first birthday. Cradle Cincinnati says there were 92 deaths…
Cradle Cincinnati is trying to reach a new audience with its message of safe sleep for babies. Dads are the target of a new campaign to teach that infants…
Cradle Cincinnati, an organization dedicated to addressing the crisis of infant mortality in Hamilton County, released Thursday a $25 million plan to…