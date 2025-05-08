Should changes be made to Connected Communities' zoning reform?
Last year, Cincinnati City Council approved a controversial and sweeping zoning reform called Connected Communities. Supporters said the zoning reform was needed to encourage growth in the city, especially near public transit corridors.
On April 15 and 29, five working groups presented policy ideas designed to improve Connected Communities to Cincinnati City Council's Healthy Neighborhoods Committee.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the ways in which these working groups propose to improve the zoning reform and how those changes might be implemented.
Guests:
- Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, vice mayor of Cincinnati
- Josh Spring, Executive Director, Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition
