-
The City of Covington is hosting several meetings this week in hopes of using community stakeholders' opinions to revamp the zoning ordinance. The current…
-
Update 9/4/15 @ 12:25pm: The Cincinnati Planning Commission has rejected a proposal that could have slowed development activities in Hyde Park for several…
-
Cincinnati officials are seeking public input as they prepare to update the city's zoning code and map. Hearings are continuing throughout this month. The…
-
Form Based Code is a different way to look at neighborhood planning and zoning that focuses on the physical character of buildings, the relationship of…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to hear a case that will allow the City Gospel Mission to relocate its facility to Queensgate. The homeless shelter is…