Mayor Pureval proposes major zoning reform to increase housing density

The first draft of a long-awaited plan to reform Cincinnati's restrictive zoning code includes significant changes focused in neighborhood business districts and along major corridors.

Mayor Aftab Pureval and Council Member Reggie Harris unveiled the "Connected Communities" plan Monday morning, the result of a year-and-a-half of work and public engagement. They say the city cannot continue to grow without allowing denser housing, especially near public transit.

The plan includes allowing "middle housing" with two-, three-, and four-unit buildings in more of the city, and reducing or eliminating rules related to parking and per-building caps on housing units.

The proposal is set to go through several more rounds of community input and potential changes before an expected vote of the City Planning Commission and City Council in June.



Why zoning reform?

Early zoning codes across the country were used to create and preserve racial segregation in the face of U.S. Supreme Court rulings striking down more overtly discriminatory laws. The effects are largely still intact today, with many Cincinnati neighborhoods still deeply segregated by both race and income.

Plus, the nationwide housing crisis is exacerbated by complicated and often outdated regulations, developers and city officials say.

"It is incredibly expensive and time consuming to build new housing or to even maintain the current housing that we have, in part due to our restrictive and antiquated zoning laws," Pureval said.

Pureval says the majority of the city requires residents to be able to afford the most expensive type of housing, referring to single family homes.

The specific areas targeted in Connected Communities span just about every type of zoning in the city, including some areas that currently only allow single family. Pureval says he knows getting the community on board will be a tough fight.

"It’s very hard to change zoning," he said. "I think everyone theoretically supports affordable housing but the challenge is where to put it."

Former Council Member Liz Keating's effort to increase density nearly two years ago sparked a considerable backlash; the ordinance would have removed or increased density limits in certain zoning types throughout the city, including multifamily. It came before Council just a few months after most current council members took office for the first time, and died in committee after intense and contentious debate.



Where zoning could change

Pureval says Cincinnatians have been clear about not wanting a "one size fits all" approach to zoning reform. He says Connected Communities is much more intentional, even surgical, focusing on areas where he says more density makes sense: near public transportation and the city's most walkable areas, the neighborhood business districts.

The "major corridors" in the plan are matched to Metro's 24-hour routes along Glenway Avenue, Harrison Avenue, Gilbert Avenue, Madison Road, and Westwood Northern Blvd, plus the upcoming Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes along Hamilton Avenue and Reading Road.

City of Cincinnati / Provided Areas targeted in the Connected Communities plan for comprehensive zoning reform.

Once BRT is implemented, buses on those routes will stop every 10 to 15 minutes at limited stops, with dedicated travel lanes and customized traffic signals to increase speed.

The area included in the proposed reforms is a half-mile buffer (about a 10-minute walk) along the BRT routes, and "block face" along the other major corridors — that means only on the street itself.

Neighborhood business districts are recognized by the city through an outside organization: Cincinnati Neighborhood Business Districts United (CNBDU). Not all 52 neighborhoods have an NBD; there are currently 39 business districts in 33 neighborhoods. The plan also includes a quarter-mile buffer of each NBD (about a five-minute walk).

Connected Communities

The proposed reforms are primarily broken into several categories: middle housing, regulatory barriers, parking, affordability, human scale, and process improvements.

Middle housing

Housing with up to four units would be permitted:



In every neighborhood business district, plus a quarter-mile radius

Along BRT routes, plus a half-mile radius

Along other major corridors on the block-face only

Rowhomes would also be allowed in all areas currently zoned SF-2, which is single-family only but with smaller minimum lot sizes compared to SF-1.

City of Cincinnati / Provided

Regulatory barriers

Regulatory barriers refer to limits on:



Density: the maximum number of housing units per property

Height: the maximum height of all buildings

Setback: the minimum distance from property lines

Connected Communities proposes eliminating density restrictions in NBDs (plus a quarter-mile radius) and along major corridors. Buildings constructed along a major corridor can get a one-story height bonus, unless it's within a single family zone.

Parking

Zoning code requires a certain number of off-street parking spaces depending on the use and size of the building. Multi-family buildings, for example, require between 1-1.5 spaces for every unit; requirements for commercial buildings are based on square footage.

Connected Communities proposes two changes that would apply city-wide:



No parking minimums for existing building renovations

Reduce residential parking minimums to one space per unit (current requirements are between one and two depending on the specific zone)

The plan also includes eliminating parking minimums for all uses along major corridors (plus a half-mile radius for the two BRT routes), and relaxing parking requirements in NBDs (plus a quarter-mile radius).

For new commercial buildings in the NBD zone:



Less than 5,000-square feet: no parking required (current exemption is less than 2,000-square feet)

Above 5,000-square feet: requirement will be half of the current rules, which vary depending on the type of commercial property

For new residential buildings in the NBD zone:



Buildings with 10 or fewer units: no parking required

Buildings with more than 10 units: half a parking space per unit required (current requirements are either 1 or 1.5 depending on the specific zone)

City of Cincinnati / Provided

Affordability

Nearly all of the subsidized affordable housing in the city is constructed through the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. Since 2015, LIHTC projects have contributed 1,416 units at 60% AMI or less, meaning income-restricted to households making no more than 60% of the Area Median Income.

Connected Communities offers a height, density and parking bonus for any LIHTC project; exact details are not yet decided.

Notably not included in this proposal are any changes to the commercial tax abatement system. The city's Department of Community and Economic Development proposed an overhaul of commercial abatements in 2022, suggesting ways to better incentivize affordable housing.

Pureval says those changes are still a priority for 2024, but will be discussed separately from Connected Communities.

Human scale development

This is one area where Connected Communities proposes new regulation rather than reducing or eliminating existing rules.

There would be increased requirements for landscaping, plus parking for bikes and electric vehicles. The city would conduct a review of the auto-oriented zoning districts, and of rules related to the location of parking, dumpsters, and driveways.

Process improvements

Officials describe this as "general code cleanup" including:



Making outdoor dining approvals easier

Streamlining development standards in Historic Districts

General cleanup to make the zoning code easier to navigate for smaller developers

Developing a path forward for food trucks

Timeline and how to give input

Officials say there will be many opportunities to give feedback and suggest changes. A webpage with more detail, including an interactive map of the city that identifies specific proposed changes, is available now at www.cincinnati-oh.gov/connectedcommunities.

A presentation will be scheduled for an upcoming meeting of City Council's Equitable Growth and Housing Committee, which meets every other Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Council Member Reggie Harris plans to host another Housing Summit, which will be entirely dedicated to Connected Communities (date TBD).

The city plans to have engagement sessions at the annual Neighborhood Summit (date TBD, typically in March).

A draft of actual legislation will be released sometime in April, incorporating feedback gathered so far. The city's Department of Planning and Engagement will host a public staff conference and introduce the ordinance(s) to the Cincinnati Planning Commission.

If the ordinance(s) pass a CPC vote (likely in May), it will go to a City Council committee for more discussion and possible changes, and is expected to get a full council vote before the summer recess begins at the end of June.