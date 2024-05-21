Answering your questions about 'Connected Communities'

The zoning code overhaul known as “Connected Communities” passed a key hurdle last week when the Cincinnati Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the plan to Cincinnati City Council.

But what do Cincinnati residents think about it?

More than 2,000 people have commented on the proposal. A majority of City Council members would have to vote in favor of the plan before it could take effect.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll spend the hour with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, the lead sponsor of the plan. We’ll hear from critics and supporters of “Connected Communities” and take your questions and comments.

Guests:



Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Nick Swartsell, general assignment and longform reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show: